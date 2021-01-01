Sassuolo Grey 24" x 24" Straight Edge Singular Tile Wall Floor Use Tile

Beautify your home or business with the Italian-designed Sassuolo collection by Giorbello. This 24 x 24 in. collection features high-quality glazed porcelain floor and wall tile available in solid and geometric patterned accents. Available shades include rich beige, grey, and urban. With a luxurious rustic appearance, the Sassuolo collection blends industrial concrete-inspired solids with Victorian-inspired patterns, to empower designers to mix and match these styles for a modern take on vintage Italian aesthetics. Use it as accent flooring to add luxury to any room or line the bathroom walls for an upscale finish. Samples consist of 1/4 section of a full piece. Color: Gray