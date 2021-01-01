Sasha - Hand Carved Indian Solid Wooden Bed Frame

Inspired by Rajasthani architecture From India.The headboard design features hand carved round pillar Legs and hand-carved floral and leaf patterns creating a dramatic statement.The footboard is connected with side rails and the included 3" wooden slats provide flexibility with mattress height by eliminating the need for a box spring. The finish enhances the carvings and complements a variety of styles. It is handcrafted nature of this item, variations will appear and are a feature of this unique collection.Made with heavy wood and beautiful fluting hand carving work.Reinforced with engineered hardwoodDue to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique pieceWipe clean with damp cloth. Avoid using chemical cleanersThis piece is intended for indoor useImportedCustomization is available in colors and size