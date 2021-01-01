Sasaki Tufted Velvet Side Chair

Set of 2 Mid-Century Modern inspired dining accent chairs; quality tested dutch velvet upholstery.Features:Cushioned build features outwardly curled top edge backrest for a fusion of comfort and elegantSilver decorative studs around the cushion and backrest make this chair a bright spot in your homeSilver nailhead trim detailing and classic button tufting for an elegant look and metal ring on the chair back for pulling the chair out easilySturdy rubberwood legs and high-quality velvet cover make this chair stable and elegant. Solid rubberwood base legs and frames are crafted for sound stability.Thick soft sponge padding seat provide maximum comfort.Product Type: Side chairChairs Included: YesNumber of Chairs Included: 2Main Color: Leg Color: BrownMain Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodMain Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Main Material (Seat/Back) Wood Species: RubberwoodLeg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Leg Wood Species: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Material: VelvetLegal Documentation: Upholstery Fill Material: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTufted Upholstery: YesNailhead Trim: YesWeight Capacity: 330Back Style: Solid backSeat Cushions Included: Swivel: NoFoldable: NoStackable: NoWheels Included: NoCompatible Chair Pad Part Number: Water Resistant: Stain Resistant: YesProduct Care: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: NoFloor Protection: DS Metallic: SilverDurability: Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamArms Included: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Spefications:GSA Approved: NoNFPA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ISO 9000 Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoISO 14000 Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoTAA Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSCS Certified: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Numb