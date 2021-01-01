From lsi

LSI SAS9300-16E / H3-25520-01E 16-Ports 12Gbps PCI-E 3.0 x8 Low Profile Host Bus Adapter

$588.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

LSI SAS9300-16E / H3-25520-01E 16-Ports 12Gbps PCI-E 3.0 x8 Low.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com