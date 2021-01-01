3.5' SAS / SATA Hard Drive Tray Caddy with 2.5' HDD Adapter SSD SAS SATA Bracket for Dell Poweredge Series 11 12 13 Generation Models R310 T310.

SUITABLE FOR: It's a 3.5' transform to 2.5' HDD converter what suitable for DELL servers with 3.5' chassis and hot-plug backplanes. But not suitable for servers with a stand-alone backplane or 2.5' chassis. You can take a minute to disassemble the adapter bracket yourself if you need. COMPATIBLE MODELS: 13th Generation: R230, R330, R430, R530, R630, R730, R830, R930, T130, T330, T430, T630, T630, XC430, XC730, XC730 12th Generation: R320, R420, R520, R620, R720, R820, R920, T320, T420, T620 11th Generation: R310, R410, R415, R510, R515, R710, T310, T410, T610, T710 Workstation: T5810, T7810, T7910 PowerVault NX3000, MD1200, MD1400, MD3200, MD3400 series PORT: Dell hard drive bays are universal, SAS, SATA and solid-state SSD can be used as long as the size of the hard drive corresponds More stable: with shock ring and heat spreader to improve hard drive's stability and protect your data security.