Black SAS 29PIN Adapt To SATA Hard Disk Adapter Converter Connector For Computer

SAS 29Pin is a SATA 22Pin converter that can quickly convert SAS to SATA. 5 GBP s Super fast date transfer speed. Excellent purpose data backup/testing and other functions. Easy to install, no drivers required, just plug and use. This product is just a converter, not a SATA controller. Please check if your hard drive supports SATA models. Your board needs to use a SAS controller to use this component.5.Please read the description carefully before purchase to ensure you buying the right item.