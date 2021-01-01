From jaipur living
Jaipur Living Sarzana 5 x 8 Dark Blue/Gray Indoor Trellis Global Area Rug Polyester | RUG148594
Advertisement
Ornate and rich with detail, the Sarzana collection revamps traditional motifs for an incredible assortment of luxe yet durable styles. The soft and pattern-rich Calimesa rug showcases a medallion lattice motif. This power-loomed polypropylene and polyester rug boasts a chameleon-like sheen, showcasing a distinctive light and dark side of the rug. Depending on the perspective, this blue and gray design is saturated in color on one side and stunningly distressed on the other. Jaipur Living Sarzana 5 x 8 Dark Blue/Gray Indoor Trellis Global Area Rug Polyester | RUG148594