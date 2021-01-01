Trio Supply House Sarter Contemporary Grid-Tufted Grey Fabric Upholstered Storage King-Size Bed With 2-Drawer

The Sarter platform bed features a grey fabric upholstered headboard with grid tufting. Finishing the look is a rubber wood frame, foam padding, and grid tufting. The bed features 2 storage drawers, allowing all of the clusters to go into these drawers. Combining fashion and function, the Sarter platform bed provides you with storage space and a modern neutral design to match your existing color scheme and decor. Designed with affordability and durability also features storage drawers for easy access to essential sleep items, or a place to tuck away out of season clothing., the Sarter bed is extremely sturdy and does not require an additional box spring for everyday use. Size: Queen