Sarnen Pendant Light by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Silver - (ARN 5356BSL-WG)

The Sarnen Pendant Light by Visual Comfort presents a clean, contemporary design compatible with modern and minimalist surroundings. An AERIN design that sends down a thin steel stem from a conical canopy, the Sarnen keeps things simple by nestling its lamping into a larger conical reflector at the end of the stem, capped off in turn by a white glass cone of the same diameter. An excellent choice for a single statement piece, it also shines when set up in a series along a hallway or larger living space. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Diamond. Color: White. Finish: Burnished Silver Leaf