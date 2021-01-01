Sarella Pendant Light by Schonbek - Color: Clear - Finish: Gold - (RS8349N-22S)

Schonbek Lighting Sarella Pendant Light offers unparalleled glamour in an outwardly-simple ring structure that echoes the shape of its canopy mounting. A series of slim cables ensure the steel-framed ring remains at the center of attention, with its inset lamping screened by a mixed arrangement of smooth steel and cut crystal. This intricate screen still allows light to refract through the faceted crystal and peek out through gaps in the steel scales, creating a warm and dazzling spectacle when lit. Schonbek lighting is offered in four distinctive collections, all grounded in a sense of classicism and crafted with the greatest attention to quality and detail. Their styles â€“ American Traditional, American Romantic, American Rustic, and American Contemporary â€“ complement a range of architectural and interior designs. Most importantly, Schonbeks collections enhance the creation of spaces that express the unique spirit of those who call them home. Spaces for the celebration of lifes grandest occasions as well as its most cherished private moments. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Heirloom Gold