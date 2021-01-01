Schonbek Sarella Linear Chandelier Light - Color: White - Size: Large

There's no such thing as too many crystals, as the Sarella Linear Suspension from Schonbeck Lighting elegantly proves with its bar design filled to the brim with ravishing, hand-cut forms. A hand-detailed rectangular metal framework gives the piece its distinct form, lined along the top with large octagonal crystals like a beautiful crown. Suspended beautifully are strands of geometric and tear-drop crystals, their faceted reflections framed by a slew of ornamental metal discs. Its light fans across the piece in a uniform glow, bouncing and dancing through the glass as spectacular highlights. Shape: Rectangle. Color: White. Finish: Stainless Steel