Schonbek Sarella Linear Chandelier Light - Color: White - Size: Large

$3,915.00
In stock
Description

There's no such thing as too many crystals, as the Sarella Linear Suspension from Schonbeck Lighting elegantly proves with its bar design filled to the brim with ravishing, hand-cut forms. A hand-detailed rectangular metal framework gives the piece its distinct form, lined along the top with large octagonal crystals like a beautiful crown. Suspended beautifully are strands of geometric and tear-drop crystals, their faceted reflections framed by a slew of ornamental metal discs. Its light fans across the piece in a uniform glow, bouncing and dancing through the glass as spectacular highlights. Shape: Rectangle. Color: White. Finish: Stainless Steel

