Sarella Large Chandelier by Schonbek - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (RS8415N-48H)

The Sarella Large Chandelier from Schonbek Lighting presents a dazzling display of crisp crystals and smooth metal, arranged as a cascading waterfall that gracefully flows into the space. The crystal drops bring a unique layer of sparkling, dazzling light to the room as two tiers of sleek metal arms extend from a central point. Curving upward, the arms present a series of breathtaking candelabra-style lamps that shine a bright, full glow that enchants the space with a warm, elevated ambiance. Schonbek lighting is offered in four distinctive collections, all grounded in a sense of classicism and crafted with the greatest attention to quality and detail. Their styles â€“ American Traditional, American Romantic, American Rustic, and American Contemporary â€“ complement a range of architectural and interior designs. Most importantly, Schonbeks collections enhance the creation of spaces that express the unique spirit of those who call them home. Spaces for the celebration of lifes grandest occasions as well as its most cherished private moments. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Clear. Finish: Antique Silver