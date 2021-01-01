From mother cussing profanity ideas
Mother Cussing Profanity Ideas Sarcastic Red Rose Swearing Quote Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Make her laugh out loud with this funny sweary design that says "Swearing Beauty" in black and red script with a single beautiful long stemmed rose. Perfect quote for women who are classy but swear a little. Perfect idea for sassy wives, mothers, friends and sisters who drop fbombs and are fluent in curse words and sarcasm. Get her this cute design today! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only