Saratoga Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (104070-1010)

The Saratoga Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge creates an easy atmosphere of contemporary class mixed with rustic restraint. Starting with a conventional chain and stem arrangement anchored to a sleek disc canopy, it uses an array of metal hooks and equestrian leather to suspend a broad fabric drum shade around the fixtures lamping. While each strap may differ slightly in color due to artisanal manufacture, the darker leather contrasts well with the pale fabric beneath it, creating a memorable mix of light and shadow when installed. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Grey. Finish: Polished Nickel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting