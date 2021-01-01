From the holiday aisle
Saranac 32-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set (Service For 8)
Advertisement
"Let's build a Saranac and play!" Crafted of fine porcelain, this Saranac dinnerware is the option for wintertime when you feel like a Christmas dress-up for your room. The ardent and vivid color is certain to warm up the whole table with the Saranac sweetly smile. Set includes main plates, side plates, bowls and mugs, complete with service for eight diners. Add this adorable Saranac-themed dinnerware set to your christmas collection!