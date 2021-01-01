Transolid SaraMar 36 in. x 60 in. x 60 in. 3-Piece Easy Up Adhesive Alcove Tub Surround in White Venito

Subway tile has become a staple for design and Transolid is staying current with this trend by offering the Saramar bath and shower wall panels. Subway tile offers a classic element that can elevate the design of any room; however, it's clean and bright characteristics really appeal to a bathroom. These walls are ideal for a quick remodel, because there is no messy demolition required, instead, Saramar walls simply glue right over your existing surface. All Transolid shower walls are backed by a hassle-free 10-year warranty. Saramar walls are hygienic, durable, and resistant to stain; they work with new and existing construction, they are trimmable to fit any space, and are on trend with the latest colors and patterns. Discover whether these bathroom wall panels are the right choice for you. Color: White Venito.