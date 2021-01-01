Add stylish illumination to your space with the Versanora Sarah Modern Metal Table Lamp, 15", Black/Steel. This table lamp has a classic brushed steel finish featuring a tapered round base with a black linen drum shade for a contemporary update to any room. For easy operation, this table lamp includes a touch-activated switch that allows you to simply touch anywhere on the lamp's base to adjust its brightness or turn it on and off. Made of durable metal, this accent lamp is built to last for long-term use. With a sturdy base, this lamp provides dependable lighting on high-traffic surfaces. Purchase this table lamp on its own or with a Teamson side table and chair to complete your reading nook. For quick assembly and convenient cleaning, this accent lamp comes with step-by-step instructions. The sleek design of the Versanora Sarah Modern Metal Table Lamp, 15", Black/Steel measures just 7" x 7" x 15" to add a stylish light source to almost any room in your home. This lamp uses a 40 watt type B base, 110V bulb (not included). For over 20 years, Teamson has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. Offering exceptional toys, lifestyle furniture, and accessories is our mission, and we achieve that mission with our innovative and attractive designs. We strive to continue making long-lasting and eye-catching products that will “WOW” you and help you create your dream home filled with style and smiles for your loved ones.