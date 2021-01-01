Sarah L-Shape Writing desk

The popular Sarah home office collection includes two desk options along with file, shelving, and organizer options that work together to create a trim, functional workspace. The Sarah desk, featuring a drawer-style keyboard tray, can be extended with a left or right-side return. A separate desktop organizer adds storage space. A smaller secretary desk can be used alone or accompanied by a return. File storage is offered with a lateral or rolling cabinet; both are equipped with anti-tip locks and can function as a printer stand. Bookcases are available in three sizes and feature adjustable shelves. Each piece is sold separately. All pieces are available in solid cherry hardwood. Color: Natural Cherry