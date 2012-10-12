12" x 12" Sara Wong Women Empowering Women Framed Wall Art White/Blue - Deny Designs

Frame it up. The Deny Designs white framed wall art takes away all the hassle of finding the right frame for your art. The bamboo frame is 100percent sustainable and eco-friendly with the art printed on the front exposed for a more artistic look. The frames are available in a variety of sizes so no matter your design needs, we have just the option for you. Sprinkle in different sizes and maybe an art canvas or two to help create a picture-perfect gallery wall. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide. Size: 12" x 12".