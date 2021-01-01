Evelyn&Zoe Sara Modern Farmhouse Metal Arc Floor Lamp, Brass

Compatible with smart light bulbs such as Philips Hue, LIFX, IOTTY, TP-Link, Texsens, Flux, Samsung SmartThings, WiZ, and C by GE. Bulb is not included.Ideal use for a living room lamp, decor lamp, study room lamp, home office room lamp, dining room lamp, reading lamp, office lamp, task floor lamp, floor lamp, dorm room lamp, bedroom lamp, etc.Premium materials have been used making this lamp: glass in the shade, steel in the frame and base, UL certified wiring components. And the finishes are hand done: the brass finish is a rich brushed brass finish, the blackened bronze finish is a deep dark brown that is nearly black to the eye.Features versatile design, chic design inspired by mid-century modern and industrial designers, it can easily transform into a contemporary lamp, clean line lamp, mid-century modern lamp, modern design lamp, urban modern lamp, transitional lamp, modern farmhouse lamp, industrial lamp, minimalist lamp, Scandinavian lamp, traditional lamp, Hollywood Glam Lamp, Coastal lamp, Hollywood Regency lamp, eclectic lamp, modern country lamp, Art Deco lamp, Asian Zen lamp, Feng Shui lamp, chic lamp.Featured in either a classic blackened bronze or brass metallic finish.The shade is made from glass.Rated for one 60W incandescent bulb; 9W LED bulb, 23W fluorescent (CFL) bulb, or 9W self-ballasted LED bulb. E26-base bulb.Includes an 8 ft. cord.Clean with a soft, dry cloth; no harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaning materials.