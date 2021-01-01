Brookside Sara Cream California King Upholstered Bed with Horizontal Channels, Ivory

The Sara Upholstered Bed by Brookside combines functional durability and timeless style to bring you a beautiful bed for any bedroom in your home. This bed comes shipped in a box with everything you need to easily set it up on your own or with a partner. Complete with a supportive slat roll, decorative and sturdy legs, thick side and foot rails, a beautiful padded headboard, and all other necessary hardware, this bed will revolutionize the way you decorate. Finished with modern horizontal channels and an upholstered fabric finish available in four versatile colors. Color: Cream.