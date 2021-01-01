Add a comfortable attention grabber to your garden escape! Our Sapphire Damask Outdoor Chaise Cushion is the perfect paisley piece to bring your space to life. Cushion measures 72L x 21W x 2.5H in. Crafted of 100% polyester and filled with 100% polyester fiber fill to provide long lasting comfort Secured with ties Fits various chaise lounge styles Sapphire Damask style Hues of blue, green, and white Resilient polyester fabric with enhanced UV protection to resist fading for 1+ years Water-repellant fabric Includes a 1-year limited warranty for manufacturing defects Care: Sponge with mixture of two capfuls dish soap in one gallon of lukewarm water. Rinse well and air dry. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.