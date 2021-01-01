From robert simmons
Robert Simmons Sapphire Brush, Watercolor Round, Short Handle, 8
The Sapphire brush is designed for artists working in all mediums who love the pointing, color holding, spring and smooth application of natural sable - but also demand the durability and value associated with synthetic brushes. A unique blend of the finest red Kolinsky hair and synthetic filaments delivers the ultimate painting experience. This short handled brush is best suited for fine art and tole painting.