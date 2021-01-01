Arden Selections 17" x 23" Sapphire Ashland Jacobean Square Chair Outdoor Seating Cushion

The Arden Selections Outdoor Dining Chair Pillow Back is the best way to add comfort and style to any outdoor dining chair. This pillow back measures 23" W x17" H x 5" thick and offers support and comfort to you patio dining chairs. Mix and match your pillow backs with your chair cushions to create your own unique look! Our EverTru® Printed Polyester outdoor fabric is fade resistant and offers easy cleaning with just soap and water. We use 100% polyester fill inside our outdoor pillows to help retain shape and maintain long- support during outdoor use. This outdoor pillow is UV treated and is intended for use on your patio or deck; however, we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan and keep it looking beautiful.