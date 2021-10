Inspired by the relaxed coastal life, Santorini is a Luxury Sisal product that is the first of its kind that is woven in the USA. Utilizing our state of the art new loom in Maine this rug features a complex yarn system and weave structure designed to look like natural sisal. Santorini utilizes a tri-color yarn system made of 100% Polypropylene that is cabled and heat set. Suitable for indoor and outdoor areas. Color: Granite/Ecru.