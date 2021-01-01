Santillan Denim Children's Cotton Rocking Chair

This cotton rocking chair has been designed to enhance the beauty of any room while, at the same time, being comfortable and durable. This rocking chair has a strong wood frame, covered with high-density foam to maximize comfort. This chair is handmade just like an adult piece of furniture with wooden rocking legs. The beautiful denim fabric is easy to clean and durable. Add a chair to any room to create a special place for reading, watching TV or just relaxing. Your kids will love it!