Kaleen Santiago Cream 9 ft. x 12 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Ivory

The Santiago Collection combines gradual bursts of colors over a mostly neutral base combined with Tibetan inspired shapes and symbols. Resembling a piece of contemporary art these rugs will bring the feeling of sophistication into any indoor or outdoor space. Made from 100% polyester and UV treated to prevent fading - these rugs are not only beautiful, but also durable. Each of the rugs in the Santana collection are light-weight and finished with a non-skid backing to help keep them in place. Color: Cream.