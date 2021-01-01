Island Umbrella Santiago 10 ft. Octagonal Cantilever Patio Umbrella in Beige Sunbrella Acrylic

Create your own shaded backyard oasis with this beautiful Santiago 10 ft. octagon umbrella. This large cantilever-style umbrella provides up to 71 sq. ft. of optimal shade coverage without the pole getting in the way of conversation or entertaining. The smooth-working crank-style lift and locking tilt mechanisms make it super easy to adjust the height and angle of the large 10 ft. canopy, providing the desired shade throughout the day. The 2 in. offset pole, cross-base and 8-rib support system are made of rust-resistant aluminum finished in a powder-coated bronze color. The canopy is crafted from high performance fade and weather-resistant Sunbrella acrylic fabric featuring a single wind vent that allows air to escape freely to limit wind damage. The offset pole design is much more versatile than the market style umbrella, allowing you to effortlessly move the shade where you need it the most. Sunbrella acrylic fabric canopy backed by 5 year warranty; 1 year warranty on pole and structure. 120 lb. cross-arm base weights recommended (sold separately).