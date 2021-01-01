From santasworkshop

Santa's Workshop 14" Turkey Hunter Nutcracker By Santasworkshop in Green | Michaels®

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Get the Santa's Workshop 14" Turkey Hunter Nutcracker at Michaels. com. This 14" nutcracker is great for the turkey hunter. He is dressed in green camouflage complete with a matching hat. This 14" nutcracker is great for the turkey hunter. He is dressed in green camouflage complete with a matching hat. Next to him is his gun and he is holding a turkey. Details:Green and brown3.5" x 4" x 14"Hand painted Wood | Santa's Workshop 14" Turkey Hunter Nutcracker By Santasworkshop in Green | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com