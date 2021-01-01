Get the Santa's Workshop 14" Turkey Hunter Nutcracker at Michaels. com. This 14" nutcracker is great for the turkey hunter. He is dressed in green camouflage complete with a matching hat. This 14" nutcracker is great for the turkey hunter. He is dressed in green camouflage complete with a matching hat. Next to him is his gun and he is holding a turkey. Details:Green and brown3.5" x 4" x 14"Hand painted Wood | Santa's Workshop 14" Turkey Hunter Nutcracker By Santasworkshop in Green | Michaels®