Buy the Santa's Workshop 13" Peg Leg Pirate with Flag Nutcracker at Michaels. com. This 13" Peg leg Pirate nutcracker is hand painted with a striped shirt and sock with a red bandana. He is holding onto a pirate flag and his sword. This 13" Peg leg Pirate nutcracker is hand painted with a striped shirt and sock with a red bandana. He is holding onto a pirate flag and his sword. Details:Multicolor4" x 3.5" x 13.25"MDFFor indoor use only | Santa's Workshop 13" Peg Leg Pirate with Flag Nutcracker By Santasworkshop in Red | Michaels®