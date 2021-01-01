Buy this Santa's Workshop 10" Beach Santa & Chair Figurine at Michaels. com. Dressed in his best Hawaiian shirt, Santa enjoys a tropical concoction while dipping his toes in the white sand. Even Santa likes to find an inexpensive, all-inclusive beach getaway after a long, cold winter! Dressed in his best Hawaiian shirt, Santa enjoys a tropical concoction while dipping his toes in the white sand. The detail and craftmanship of this wonderful 12" Beach Santa and Chair figurine will bring fun and delight for many seasons to come. Details: Multicolor 10.5" x 6" x 5" Fabric, resin and plastic For indoor use only | Santa's Workshop 10" Beach Santa & Chair Figurine By Santasworkshop in White | Michaels®