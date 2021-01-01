Santa?s Ho Ho Ho Cookbook and activities for kids and Grown-Ups also Santa Claus Author

Hello, Parents, teachers, grandparents, You are doing a very fine job of keeping all your kiddies of my naughty list this year so here's something to keep your little ones entertained, while you are all being my helpers. In this book you will find amazing kid-friendly recipes such as, Reindeer Belly Buttons, Snowflake popcorn, Christmas Pizza, Santa Hats, Strawberry Santa Claus, Sugar Plums, Snowman Cupcakes, Christmas Coloring Pages, Christmas Crafts, Christmas Puzzles, mazes, The Nativity Story, where to take the kids this Christmas, games and much more!