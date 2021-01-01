Bring some Christmas cheer to your walls this holiday season with our Santa Sleigh Post Card Christmas Art Print. You'll love the festive flair this beautiful framed art adds to your home. Framed print measures 17L x 1W x 13H in. Frame crafted of wood Black frame finish Features Santa sleigh vintage post card design Printed on archival photo paper and mounted to board Encased behind glass Hues of tan, black, white, green and red Weight: 6 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.