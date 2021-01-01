From sublimation blanks. net

SANTA SLEIGH Double Sided Christmas Ornaments Sublimation Blanks MDF Personalized Sublimation Blank Bulk 2021 Christmas Ornaments DIY Christmas Tree Decor

Description

Shape: SANTA SLEIGH Quantity: 10 Ornaments , Sublimation Blanks Size: Approximately 3" on longest edge. Design Template Available upon request. Material: Made of MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard) material. Double-side Sublimation: Double-sided coating, printable on both sides, includes a red string for hanging. These aren't just for Christmas! Decorate them for baby showers, kid's birthday parties, wedding favors and a whole lot more! Made in the USA Sublimation Guide: Temperature: 356℉-374℉ (180℃-190℃ ), Time: 70 seconds, suitable for heat press transfer. Notice: There is a protective film on the both surface of the pendants, please tear it off when using.

