Noble House Santa Rosa Multi-Brown 6-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Sectional Seating Set with Sunbrella Canvas Navy Blue Cushions

Our sectional sofa set is a must-have item for the upcoming Summer with all the cozy seating and storage that it offers. Not only does this set offer plush, Sunbrella cushions for your comfort, but also offers a storage unit that allows you to store anything and everything. Keep your lightweight blankets for those cooler Summer nights, or extra plastic dishware for your next outdoor dining opportunity. Featuring conveniently modular pieces, this sectional can be arranged to your personal liking, making this set ideal for any backyard space.