From noble house
Noble House Santa Rosa Grey 9-Piece Wood Patio Conversation Sectional Seating Set with Dark Grey Cushions
Advertisement
Charm your guests at your next outdoor get-together with our 7-seater sectional sofa set. With plenty of space for every person, this sectional is perfect for hosting outdoor parties in ultimate comfort. Including 1 left-side piece, 1 right-side piece, 1 armless piece, 1 loveseat, 2 club chairs, 1 ottoman and 2 coffee tables, this modular design is made to endure outdoor elements with its sturdy acacia wood frames and water-resistant cushions.