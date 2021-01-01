Santa Rosa 6pc Wicker Patio Seating Sectional Set with Cushions - Multi Brown with Beige Cushions - Christopher Knight Home

The Christopher Knight Home Santa Rosa 6 pc Wicker Patio Seating Sectional Set with Cushions allows you to arrange and rearrange your outdoor seating area at your whim. Made of sturdy all weather wicker with water resistant cushions, you can enjoy your set in any outdoor space. Create a outdoor living space and have room for friends and family with this Christopher Knight Home Santa Rosa 6 pc Wicker Patio Seating Sectional Set with Cushions. A purchase you will enjoy for years to come. Color: brown.