Trademark Fine Art 'Santa On The Run' Canvas Art by Margaret Wilson

Artist: Margaret WilsonSubject: SeasonalStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features Santa posing with a bag and candy canes in the center of the frame. Prominent Colors: Blue, Tan, Grey, White, Red Teachers always wrote home to Margarets mom, saying how talented she was at drawing. After college Margaret illustrated for a military magazine, and was quite the duck out of water during those years, her specialty not so much military weapons systems, as it was children's illustration. Eventually Margaret got a job with National Wildlife Federation, helping design, illustrate, and sometimes write for their children's magazine for five years. She now designs for a non-profit, illustrating, designing and writing freelance occasionally, once winning Graphics Magazines gold award for logo design. When not working, she is winning blue ribbons in woodcarving competitions, and trying her hand at glass blowing and bronze sculpture. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.