Envelor Santa Monica Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chair with Sunbrella Brick Cushions

The Santa Monica outdoor patio furniture club chair with brick Sunbrella cushions are the perfect addition to your outdoor living area. The wicker rattan durable accent chair will revitalize your backyard and garden and become your loved ones favorite place to sit back and relax. The water resistant, mold resistant and fade resistant material allow this piece to remain bright and colorful all year around. It is important to keep the arm chair and outdoor cushions from being exposed to heavy rain or snow when possible. Put your guests in awe with this outdoor club chair like they have never seen before.