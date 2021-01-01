SAFAVIEH Santa Monica Shag Ivory 5 ft. x 8 ft. Solid Area Rug

The Santa Monica Shag Rug Collection features the largest selection of plush pile shags anywhere. While browsing through this section you'll find the most exemplary examples these iconic American floor coverings - all as fashionable today as ever. You're sure to find a lush, deep pile shag to suit your decorating style and preferences. Our many shag rugs are also grouped by their particular style and qualities on the main rug collection page. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Ivory.