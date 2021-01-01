Darlee Santa Monica 5 Piece Cast Aluminum Patio Fire Pit Conversation Set W/ Ice Bucket Insert & Sesame Cushions . DL2056-5PC-80QB. Fire Pit Sets. An excellent addition to your seating area, upgrade your patio with this 5 piece fire pit conversation set, which features the decorative scrollwork that defines the Santa Monica collection. The cast aluminum frame construction is lighter than wrought iron and promotes rust resistance. The antique bronze finish is powder-coated making it tougher than conventional paint finishes. The unique chat table features a convenient ice bucket insert to keep drinks cold, a BBQ insert to cook your meal or use it as a fire pit to stay warm in cooler weather. This 4 person set includes sesame polyester cushions for added comfort.Dimensions (in inches): Fire Pit Chat Table: 52 W X 52 D X 21 H. Swivel Rocker Club Chair: 31 D X 28 W X 36 H. Club Chair: 31 D X 28 W X 35 H. Seat Height: 13. Arm Height: 23.