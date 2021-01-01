2-Panel design creates the illusion and architectural warmth of a planked, solid wood door. ProCore solid particle board interior core reduces sound transmission by up to 50 percent compared to a hollow core interior door. Door slab has a 6-sided factory applied paint finish that is ready to be installed into an existing opening. Door is prehung in frame for easy installation. Left-hand is when the knob is on the left and the door opens toward you. 5-Year limited warranty. Trimmable allowance of 1/4 in. at door bottom only to preserve bore and hinge placement. Additional door models, paint finishes and sizes are available by in-store special order, see your Lowe's associate for more information. JELD-WEN Santa Fe 36-in x 80-in Cranberry 2-Panel Round Top Plank Solid Core Prefinished Molded Composite Left Hand Single Prehung Interior Door in