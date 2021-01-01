From belle aroma
Santa Dome Plugables® Electric Scented Oil Diffuser for Use with Plugables® Refill Aroma Oil
Bring back childhood memories with the sights and smells of an old-fashioned Christmas. The Plugables® Electric Diffuser Old-Fashioned Christmas line offers Christmas designs under a glittery dome on red, white and green mix-or-match heaters. From Santa to Angels. Snowman to Christmas tree. They’re all there. Seasonal fragrances include Pine Grove. Candy Cane and Pumpkin Spice.