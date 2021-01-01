From trademark fine art
Trademark Fine Art Santa Barbara by Ariane Moshayedi Floater Frame Nature Wall Art 24 in. x 16 in., Multi
This gallery wrapped art piece features a photograph of a pier in Santa Barbara. Arianne Moshayedi is a New York based photographer. Her art work is inspired by natural lighting, interesting atmospheres and people who come in her life. She specializes in relaxed compositions that bring out her unique personality. Arianne was never trained in photography, she learned from other photographers and taking a few courses. Color: Multi.