Darlee Santa Barbara 9 Piece Cast Aluminum Patio Dining Arm Chair Set W/ 92 X 42 Inch Rectangular Table & Sesame Cushions . 201010-9PC-60XLD. Outdoor Kitchen Dining Sets. An excellent addition to your outdoor seating area, upgrade your patio with this 9 piece dining arm chair set, which features the elegant styling and distinctive accents unique to the Santa Barbara collection. The cast aluminum frame construction is lighter in weight than wrought iron, and promotes rust resistance. The antique bronze finish is powder-coated, making it tougher than conventional paint finishes. For added shade, the 92 X 42 inch table includes a 1 3/4 inch umbrella hole for you to add any market umbrella you desire. This 8 person set includes sesame polyester cushions for added comfort.Dimensions (in inches): Dining Table: 42 W X 92 D X 29 H. Dining Arm Chair: 24 W X 25 D X 36.5 H. Seat Height: 16.5. Arm Height: 25.5.