Noble House Santa Ana Teak Brown 5-Piece Wood Patio Conversation Sectional Seating Set with Dark Teal Cushions

Lounge out under the warm sun with our L-shaped sectional that will complete your backyard or patio space. Whether you are looking to host a small afternoon get-together with a couple of friends or just looking for a place to stretch out, this sectional is perfect for you. Featuring a traditional open slat design, this sectional set offers a breezy and classic look for your home. Made with acacia wood and water-resistant fabric, this sectional set will withstand most weather conditions, allowing you to enjoy your summer to the fullest.