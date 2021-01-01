Santa Ana Square Umbrella by Bambrella - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (2.0m SQ-SA-B)

The Santa Ana Square Umbrella by Bambrella uses a smooth and simple design to elegantly accent outdoor areas with a wide pool of shade from its broad canopy. Made from a square of the treated polyester called Spuncrylic, its able to stand up to rain, stain, and shine while stretched across the robust aluminum frame. The Santa Ana offers equal measures of simplicity and durability, with interchangeable components set inside nylon furniture that locks in place with a cleat system rather than a pin and can be opened at varying heights depending on the need for shade. The stand is available separately. Bambrella presents the highest quality laminated bamboo parasol on the market. Bambrella supplies commercial, contract, and domestic users with strong, durable well-designed parasols that maintain a natural wood finish and feel. After years of testing to solve industry and manufacturing difficulties, Bambrella created patented new technologies and processes that enhance the quality and life of their products far beyond industry standards. The lamination and treatment of Bambrella's Moso Bamboo poles and parts effectively eradicates the possibility of moisture retention issues such as mold and mildew, and maintains the utmost flexible strength of the product. Bambrella is serious on its environmental impact, and is a certificate holder in the Forest Stewardship Council. The FSC has only certified bamboo forests since 2008, and although bamboo is the fastest growing plant in the world, even these forests should be sustainably managed in order to protect local communities and natural wildlife. All materials used in Bambrella products are 100% recyclable, and product components designed for minimum environmental impact. Shade yourself with a little piece of paradise. Shade yourself with Bambrella. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Black