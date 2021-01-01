WeatherStrong Sanibel Shoreline Gray 14-Piece 55.25 in. x 34.5 in. x 25.5 in. Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet Island Set

With the desire to spend more quality time outdoors, WeatherStrong Outdoor Cabinetry is designed with your lifestyle in mind. Our cabinets are built from 3/4 in. thick All-Weatherboard and feature marine grade High Density Polyethylene doors and cover panels. Weatherstrong cabinets are built to stand up to all the harsh elements Mother Nature can send your way. This modular outdoor kitchen island set comprises of three separate factory-built cabinets with three storage drawers, propane pullout, slideout trash can, pulls, finish panels and toe kick. Cabinet boxes are built from 3/4 in. thick All-Weatherboard in a durable gray finish. Doors and drawer fronts are made from high density polyethylene (HDPE) and matching HDPE end panels are included to finish all exposed sides and backs. Matching end panels and toe kicks must be trimmed to fit during installation.