The delicate leaf design featured here is an eye-catching delight, ideal for the modern home. The beautifully toned coloring goes well with many different styles. This Turkish masterpiece is the perfect addition for a variety of spaces. The Sanibel Collection is a versatile line that is made to bring our customers an ideal rug for your indoor or outdoor space. Bring this adaptable piece home today for your dining area, entryway, patio, or even sun room. Color: Navy / Gray.