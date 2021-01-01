From furniture of america
Sania II Antique Black Counter Height Chair Set of 2
Part of Sania Ii CollectionCrafted from solid wood and wood veneersAntique black finishUpholstered in linen-like fabricBold distressed details.Rustic charm hits its peak with this stunning counter height chair. The rustic wood grain and distressed black finish take you to a charming farmhouse somewhere in the countryside achieving an inviting homey atmosphere that will have family and friends coming back for more. Ivory linen-like upholstery adds a brightening effect while the back and seat are adorned with